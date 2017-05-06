Sofitel’s Spiral to serve nutritious specialties just like mom

On Mother’s Day, Sofitel Philippine Plaza pays homage to moms who keep their children happy and healthy in a weekend celebration from May 12 to 14.

Sports and fitness celebrities Gretchen Ho and Hidilyn Diaz and their inspiring moms will take center stage as Spiral’s master chefs serve up unique and nutritious specialties. The sumptuous endeavor was inspired by the households of Ho and Diaz whose moms helped them to become winners from their kitchens.

Energized tastes

As a collaborative effort with the sports celebrities, Spiral master chefs came up with an interesting line up of healthy dishes through the Detox Bar and the French style Verrine Detox and a special sushi bar.

For Diaz’ Olympian high protein diet, the Japanese chef presents a selection of fresh makis – Toro Taku Maki Roll, Rainbow Maki Roll and Cactus Maki. Other offerings include Tonjiru Miso Soup, Nikomi Hamburg and Kaisen kaminabe.

From Spiral’s French Stove, the culinary masters rolls out a colorful salad of edible flowers, asparagus, quinoa pomegranate, calamansi and vinaigrette. Also in the menu are Cod Fish in a Seaweed Lemon Butter Sauce, Polenta Black Olives, Cèpes Mushroom and Spinach Orecchiette Pasta, Scallop and Herb Piperade, Cumin Carrot and Einkorn Risotto and Mediterranean Ratatouille. The Wood-Fire Oven Atelier offers Cèpes Mushroom Pizza and Chocolate calzone pizza.

The Korean station’s bet, meanwhile, is the Chicken Ginseng Soup as ginseng is known to boost energy needed for rigorous workouts.

Specially concocted for Diaz is Lapu-Lapu, steamed in Brown Bean Sauce from the Chinese section, and for Ho who loves everything spicy, the Avocado Prawn with Wasabi De-light Mayonnaise, Thai Chicken Green Curry.

Guilt-free endings

Ho and Diaz love guilt-free desserts and highly recommend the featured selections of Mix Berry Panacotta, White Chocolate Green Tea Entrements, and the sugar-free options of Banana Hazelnut Torte and Chocolate and Coffee Pot de Crème.

Gifts for mom

Besides pleasing mom with a healthy buffet on her special day, the hotel has also prepared gifts for her. Zara will be awarding the most stylish mom on Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14. Instant prizes will also be given away by Nuxe Paris.

For details, email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com.