Soft landing with small bets

What goes up must come down. This was the general sentiment about the stock market at the Finex economic briefing held in April. This conclusion was reached by finance market gurus namely, Phil Equity Partners MD Jojo Gonzales, BDO Chief Market Strategist Jonathan Ravelas and Citi Investment Product Head Ramon Tejero. We have seen the peak of this market and we are now waiting to see how far it will go before it bottoms out. Unlike previous bear markets, though, this particular downturn is set amid an intact and sound global economic landscape.

Among the conditions mentioned was the fairly stable global economy, with synchronized growth in most markets. We are also seeing global equities supported by real EPS growth. This is a healthy sign that companies in both the developed and emerging markets have stabilized operations.

The demographics in both the US and the Philippines are also poised to support long-term progress with a large base of Americans in the 35 to 39 year-old bracket starting to invest in family homes and Filipinos in the 25 to 35 year-old bracket joining the workforce. The market capitalization of technology companies, which has driven most of the growth in the past decade, is also supported by earnings growth. This is very different from the situation when the technology bubble burst in 2000. The Philippine economy is moving “steady as she goes” with domestic inflation and interest rates rising gradually. The Philippine peso, despite being the worst Asian currency this year, is “shaken but not stirred.” It is still backed by solid reserves and managed well by the BSP despite recent observations that they might be falling slightly behind the curve in their quest to control inflation.

What could go wrong then and what is causing these wild swings in volatility?

Among the conditions mentioned in the briefing are the rise in geopolitical risks and the potential confrontation between the superpowers because of rising tensions between them with the new sanctions. The escalation of trade tension and tighter financial conditions will temper global trade and growth especially in export-dependent economies. This “wall of worry” is leading to moderation in investment sentiment and a sustained financial market sell-off, leading everyone to hold their collective breath. Another peculiar characteristic in the Philippine market is the nature of foreign investment flows that could be as fickle as the wind.

It was a good thing that a contrarian perspective was presented by the guest speaker. The vice chair of W Group, Rosalind Wee, shared her view of the market by initially stating that she did not understand the statistics that were presented. Perhaps she was being strategically humble but it was clear to her that the numbers tended to conclude that an investor should stay out of the market, or at least stay on the sidelines. She offered a counter intuitive opinion that this was precisely the investment opportunity that one must be waiting for. She shared the view that when the market was down, it was time to invest. It sounded simple. Of course, you can afford to do that if you still have ample cash in your portfolio.

She explained that they bought property during the financial crisis and still continue to invest in land. When asked about her own personal experience in starting out a business, she advised the audience not to quit their day jobs but to start small using their free time. She added that they initially made a small investment in a home-based export business that gradually expanded into Carageenan exports. This allowed the shift to the big property business, for which their family is well known. We can build up the business from available resources to pursue larger goals in time by progressively building the means, she explained.

Starting small allows you to fail in a small way. Another advantage of working in this manner is that when trying a new venture, one rarely knows what one does not know. We simply have to learn to navigate our way amid the uncertainties. Starting small also limits ourselves to how much we can afford to lose rather than how much we can expect to gain. This should complement our traditional linear approach as we prepare the feasibility studies where we usually look at the addressable market and determine an income target.

The major takeaways in the briefing were to be aware of opportunities; especially when these are not obvious, be willing to trust your instincts and place small bets. The final takeaway was something that seemed so basic, which was to pray hard. It was quite an unusual conclusion in an economic briefing, but we all have to admit that we are living in unusual times.

Ronald Goseco is currently EVP of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.