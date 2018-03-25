Sogo Cares serves 2 barangay in Tarlac City

Hotel Sogo’s corporate social responsibility program—Sogo Cares, held a two-day medical mission at Tarlac City on March 8 and 9, 2018. Almost 400 residents of Brgy. Balanti and Brgy. Culipat in Tarlac was aided by Sogo Cares’ Doctors on Wheels (DOW).

In partnership with The Generics Pharmacy, patients were given free consultation and free medicine throughout the project. Coordinated with local barangay units, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Motorcycle Riders, DOW medical mission successfully provided the barangays with inadequate source of medical needs.

Doctors on Wheels is a mobile medical bus that focuses on providing free consultations and medication to under-served communities throughout the country.

For interested organization and communities please contact any Hotel Sogo branch at Tel. Nos. 7900-900.