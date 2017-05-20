Soguilon cops 3 gold medals in PSL Aklan tilt opener

Reigning Female Swimmer of the Year Kyla Soguilon stamped her class in the 115th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Gov. Miraflores Swim Cup, winning three gold medals in the opening day on Saturday at the Makato Sports Complex in Kalibo, Aklan.

The three-time Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Milo Junior Athlete of the Year awardee reigned supreme in the girls’ 12-year category 200m individual medley, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle to lead the early gold medalists in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

“We’re happy that we’re back here in Kalibo. We have a lot of potential swimmers here like Kyla who has been winning gold medals in international competitions. We hope to discover another Kyla Soguilon here,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Veteran international campaigners Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque also secured three gold medals in their respective pet events.

Dula topped the boys’ 10-year 200m IM, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle while Mojdeh ruled the girls’ 10-year 200m individual medley, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Winning two gold medals each were Azryle Garcia in the girls’ 9-year 200m IM and 50m butterfly, Aishel Cid Evangelista in the boys’ 7-year 200m IM and 50m butterfly, Master Charles Janda in the boys’ 8-year 200m IM and 50m butterfly, Joanna Amor Cervas in the girls’ 11-year 200m IM and 50m butterfly, Angela Figalan in the girls’ 13-year 200m IM and 50m butterfly, and Riandrea Chico in the girls’ 15-year 200m IM and 50m butterfly.

Roselle Palma (girls’ 7-year 200m IM), Kate Roberto (girls’ 8-year 200m IM), Laila Enero (girls’ 16-over 200m IM), Jennuel Booh De Leon (boys’ 11-year 200m IM), Lucio Cuyong (boys’ 13-year 200m IM) and Lowestein Julian Lazaro (boys’ 14-year 200m IM) got one gold each.

The other gold medalists were Kobe Soguilon, Asha Segotier, Jhoey Gallardo, Azryle Garcia, Johan Gomez, Lord Janda, Marie Joe Borres, Remogenes Sobretodo and Ony Valencia.

“I would like to thank Gov. Joeben Miraflores for hosting this tournament and supporting our grassroots development program along with our longtime partner Finis Philippines,” added Papa.

The two-day meet serves as tryout for international competitions the PSL will be joining this year including in those that will be held in Singapore, Japan and United Arab Emirates as well as the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games in New Taipei City in August.

More than 500 tankers are competing in the tournament including those from Bicol, Cavite, Laguna, Iloilo, Pampanga, Isabela, Pasay, Paranaque, Navotas, Bulacan, Baguio City, Quezon City, Davao, Capiz, Ormoc, Manila, Bacolod and Cebu City.