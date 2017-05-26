Soguilon enters PSL Junior Hall of Fame

Veteran international campaigner Kyla Soguilon of Aklan Swimming Team has been inducted into the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Junior Hall of Fame during the PSL Annual Awards Night held in Malay, Aklan.

The 12-year-old Soguilon was feted the recognition following her impressive showing in international competitions for the past years.

The Sun Yat Sen-Kalibo standout was named the Philippine Sportswriters Association Milo Junior Athlete of the Year three consecutive times – in 2014, 2015 and 2016 – becoming the only junior athlete in the country to achieve such feat.

Soguilon was also a two-time PSA Tony Siddayao awardee in 2014 and 2015 – an award given to outstanding athletes aged 17 and below, and was named two-time Most Outstanding Swimmer in the girls’ elementary category of the annual Palarong Pambansa (in 2016 in Bicol and in 2017 in Antique).

Soguilon bagged the PSL Female Swimmer of the Year plum in 2014 and 2015.

“I have seen no one in my entire life in swimming with the same accomplishment at an early age of 12. We’re so proud of her and we’re looking forward to see her grow for future international competitions,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

So far, Soguilon has already won more than 100 medals in different international tournaments including the Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, and the Tokyo Invitational Swimming Championship in Japan.

She likewise competed in tournaments in South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand.