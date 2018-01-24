Solaire patrons to get BRC shares as rewards

RAZON-led Bloomberry Resorts Corp. (BRC) is selling two million of its shares to unit Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc. (BRHI) to reward loyal Solaire Resort and Casino patrons.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday, the parent firm said BRHI had so far subscribed to 382,900 shares of BRC at prices of P11.04 and P11.08 apiece, equivalent to P4.24 million.

“The board of directors of BRHI in a board resolution dated 22 January 2018 authorized the company to purchase up to two million shares of BRC through the stock market at market price,” it said.

“These shares shall be given as a reward to Solaire’s loyal patrons and as part of Solaire’s marketing program,” it added.

BRC is tycoon Enrique Razon’s holding firm that operates, through its subsidiaries, Solaire in Paranaque City and Jeju Sun Hotel and Casino on Jeju Island in South Korea.