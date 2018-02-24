Solaire PH Open ties up with One Asia

The Solaire Philippine Open’s historic 100th staging gets a boost as it will be co-sanctioned by One Asia when the record $600,000 event is held Feb. 28-March 3 at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“We welcome One Asia as a key partner of the Solaire Philippine Open,” said Enrique K. Razon Jr., International Container Terminal Services, Inc. chairman and president. “The partnership comes at an opportune time when we are marking the Centennial staging of Asia’s oldest National Open and One Asia is re-launching its branding.”

According to One Asia officials, they are refreshing all their corporate identities beginning with their logo website and collaterals and will be re-launching the premier Asia-Pacific circuit by co-sanctioning the 100th Solaire Philippine Open.

The co-organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and the National Golf Association of the Philippines have assembled a stellar international field for the blue-ribbon event sponsored by Solaire Resort and Casino, including at least six former champions, vying for the top purse of $108,000.

The PH Open, sponsored by ICTSI, Meralco, PLDT, Smart, Bulgari, Diamond Motor Corp., BDO, Central Azucarera de Tarlac, Amon Trading, Dynamic Sports and Custom Clubmakers, will also serve as the final leg of the inaugural PGT Asia Tour, which ICTSI launched late last year with an eight-leg circuit to provide a new platform for Filipino players and foreign campaigners to compete in the region.

The PGTA is also aimed at providing players the venue for global shotmakers to hone their games in preparation for other pro tournaments around the world.

“While the Solaire Philippine Open will provide the lore and golfing tradition to One Asia, the event will serve as the stage for the elite international field, including the top Filipino players, to showcase their skills and talent against the best in Asia-Pacific,” said Razon.

Put up in 2009, One Asia has recently been blessed with the entry and investment from a group of serious investors from various Asian countries, giving the circuit a clean and fresh start without any of the historical financial encumbrance of the past.

With One Asia’s top players expected to compete in the Philippine Open, the chase for top honors is expected to be tight and fierce with the wind-raked TCC also tipped to provide the challenge with its world-class set-up, including its length that measures up to 7,300 yards from the back tees.

Headlining the field are defending champion Steve Lewton of England and former winners Mardan Mamat (2012) of Singapore, Marcus Both (2014) of Australia, Miguel Tabuena (2015), Angelo Que (2008) and Frankie Miñoza, who won in 1998 and 2007.