Solberg to see action in Sweden

Three new rally drivers and a former champion will join the upcoming Rally Sweden scheduled for February 15 to 18, in what World Rally Championship (WRC) fans see as an exciting race because of the snowy roads of Sweden, which usually presents a stiff challenge for competitors.

Henning Solberg, Lorenzo Bertelli, and Yazeed Al Rajhi all return to top-flight competition in Ford Fiesta world rally cars, while 2003 drivers’ champion Petter Solberg will take on the historic category in his Ford Escort RS1800. Solberg will be tapping his wife Pernilla as his co-driver.

Henning Solberg and Bertelli will pilot latest-spec cars, run by Mads Østberg’s Adapta team and Bertelli’s own FWRT squad respectively, while Al Rajhi will drive a 2016 model.

Petter Solberg will start alongside his wife in the class he dominated in 2013 and 2015. This year however, the Norwegian is expecting a bigger challenge.

“Last time we beat a few Audi Quattros,” Solberg said. “This year, there will be far more four-wheel drive cars in action. As such, we are now focusing on the opposition with two-wheel drive.”

It was the Audi Quattros that proved four-wheel drive cars were the machines to beat in rallying.

Another FIA champion on the Sweden entry list is 2017 WRX champion Johan Kristoffersson.

The 29-year-old Swede will swap his rallycross machine – a 570-hp Volkswagen Polo GTI Supercar – for a Skoda Fabia R5 for his second start at Rally Sweden. In 2016, he finished 11th in the WRC 2 class.

THE TIMES