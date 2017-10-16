Soldier dies, 1 wounded in Ilocos Sur NPA attack

A PHILIPPINE Army soldier was killed while another was wounded after New People’s Army (NPA) rebels fired upon troops doing repair works at a public school in Quirino, Ilocos Sur.

2Lt. Rey Gaezell Anfone, spokesman of the Army’s 81st Infantry Battalion (81IB), said two NPA rebels from the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya Montes shot at the soldiers conducting bayanihan activities with the civilians in Patiacan Elementary School at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Anfone the troops, acting as “human shields,” immediately secured the teachers and several students who were with them resulting in the wounding of the two soldiers.

One of the wounded soldiers later died.

Lt. Col. Eugenio Julio Osias 4th, 81IB commander, said identities of the two soldiers are being withheld until their families are informed of the incident.

For two months now, no NPA atrocities have been reported as soldiers continue to block the communist rebels to prevent them from getting closer to the village.

Major Gen Felimon Santos Jr., 7th Infantry Division commander, condemned the harassment by the NPAs operating in the tri-boundary of Mountain Province, Ilocos Sur and Abra.

DEMPSEY REYES AND THOM F. PICAÑA