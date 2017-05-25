Soldier killed, 10 others wounded in ASG ambush

TEN soldiers were wounded while one was killed in an ambush staged by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) at Barangay Tadu Bagua in Patikul, Sulu on Thursday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the soldiers are members of the 10th Infantry Battalion deployed to Sulu to pursue the ASG bandits with their kidnap victims.

The ambush coincided with military operations against an Abu Sayyaf ally, the Maute Group, that attacked Marawi City on Tuesday.

Two Abu Sayyaf terrorists Musa Jamil Alsid, 19, and Mohammad Waddang Udding, 20, were killed recently in a clash with troops from the same Philippine Army unit in Sandah village, also in Patikul.

The soldiers recovered the bodies of the slain bandits, including three M16 automatic rifles.

with DEMPSEY REYES