Soldier killed, 10 wounded in Vizcaya NPA encounter

NUEVA VIZCAYA: A Philippine Army soldier was killed while 10 others were wounded in a clash with communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a running gunbattle, which started before noon on Thursday in the village of Sanguit in Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya.

Reports said the military, which was conducting search and destroy operations on Wednesday, encountered the rebels but were surprised about the rebels’ strength– reportedly about a hundred–that overpowered them.

The Veterans Regional Hospital (VRH) in Bayombong town reportedly received a distress call at about 2 p.m. that a chopper is arriving to bring between 10 and 15 wounded soldiers for treatment.

The chopper, however, failed to arrive because of bad weather or zero visibility, according to a volunteer member of the Nueva Vizcaya provincial rescue team.

The Rural Health Unit in Dupax del Sur town said there are 10 wounded soldiers being treated there.

The military said they are still determining the identities of the reported wounded and slain soldiers as well as those slain or wounded on the rebel side as the fighting was ongoing as of press time.

