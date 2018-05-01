Soldier killed, another wounded in Bukidnon ambush

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: An Army soldier was killed while an officer was wounded after they were waylaid by communist insurgents in an outskirt village in Quezon, Bukidnon, a police report said on Tuesday.

The fatality was identified as Private First Class Joehan C. Macalong while the wounded was Lt. Kevin G. Abad, both from the Army’s 88th Infantry Battalion, Inspector Jiselle Longakit, spokesperson of the Bukidnon Police Command said.

The soldiers were on board a motorcycle and were on their way to “Poblacion” Quezon in Bukidnon when the suspects fired at them in Sto. Domingo, in Lumantao, Quezon.

Macalong was killed on the spot while Abad managed to escape and seek assistance from residents who brought him to a hospital for treatment, Longakit said.

She said that combined military and police forces were immediately dispatched to the area to conduct hot pursuit operations on the attackers believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

In a statement, Lt. Col. Randy O. Remonte, commanding officer of the Army’s 88IB, said that the military “will seek justice for the families of the aggrieved soldiers.”

He said the soldiers were members of the 88IB’s community support program security team who were deployed to Sto. Domingo in Lumintao, Quezon, Bukidnon to assist residents in processing various livelihood programs for the community.

Remonte said that the inconsiderate attack on the soldiers angered him as he mourned with the families of the slain soldier. CRIS DIAZ