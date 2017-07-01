A heated argument between two soldiers has led to the death of one inside a Philippine Army camp, according to an official on Saturday.

In a report of the incident sent late Friday, Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman for the 5th Infantry Division, said the shooting happened at 11 a.m. on Friday inside Camp Melchor F. de la Cruz in Gamu, Isabela. Both soldiers, who have not been identified, are from the military’s intelligence battalion.

Somera said the fatality, with the rank of sergeant, sustained two gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at the camp’s station hospital.

The suspect, with a rank of Master Sergeant, surrendered before the military police and was being detained at the division’s camp.

It was not clear what the argument was all about. DEMPSEY REYES