Soldier slain by police not suffering from combat stress—military spokesman

A CORPORAL who was gunned down by police in his home in Agusan del Sur was not suffering from combat stress, a military spokesman said on Friday.

“Based on the accounts of his fellow soldiers in Marawi, he just asked for permission to go home to be with his family for a while. They did not see him manifest any battle related stress,” Brig.Gen. Restituto Padilla told reporters of the incident involving Corp. Rodillo Bartolome.

Bartolome was shot dead by police in his home while he was taking time off from his Marawi assignment. Police claimed that the soldier allegedly attempted to bring out his pistol.

Police was responding to information by a certain Oscar Ascuelo, a van dispatcher, who reported Bartolome as a suspicious person armed with a gun.

“That’s why we want to find out if the police violated procedural lapses here. Emotions are high among our ranks, but we are a professional organization. Having said that, we expect the police to be just as professional in conducting an investigation,” Padilla said.

Bartolome belonged to the 53rd Infantry Brigade, while police who shot him were identified as PO2 Ronal Zeros and PO1 Michael Bullanda.

“The incidence of combat stress is really low among our ranks due to the overwhelming support of the public to our soldiers fighting rebellion in Marawi City. Our armed forces are sporting high morale,” Padilla said. LLANESCA T. PANTI