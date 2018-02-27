Soldier wounded after encounter with NPA in Cagayan

A SOLDIER was wounded in an encounter between his unit and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Cagayan, the Northern Luzon Command said in a report on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesman, did not name the soldier but said that the encounter happened at about 3:10 p.m. on Monday at Sitio Naruddukan, Barangay Abarriongan Uneg in Sto. Niño.

About 10 members of the NPA were reported to have been involved in the clash.

Nato said that soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 17th Infantry Battalion of the Joint Task Force “Tala,” which is under the Army’s 5th Infantry Division, were conducting law enforcement operations in the area when they chanced upon the communist rebels led by Raymond Guzman alias Gani/Bladdy, who is based in the area.

Nato claimed that the NPA "suffered [an]undetermined number" of casualties.