 Soldier wounded as troops clash with NPA in Abra

A SOLDIER was wounded after an encounter between Army troopers and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Abra, a spokesman for the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) said on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said the troops from the 24th Infantry Battalion were conducting security patrol at 2:45 p.m. on Monday when they chanced upon the communist rebels at Sitio Nagas-asan, Barangay Ud-udiao, Salladapa.

The NPA group, according to Nato, was under the Agustin Begnalin Command, Kilusang Larangang Gerilya North Abra of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Party Committee led by Abdon Siddayao alias Chico/Abdul/Rim.

The fighting lasted for 20 minutes, Nato said. DEMPSEY REYES