Soldiers donate blood for Marawi casualties

COTABATO CITY: Soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga, 54th ECBde, 3TOC and Naval Forces Western Mindanao under the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) donated blood for casualties of the war in Marawi City.

Medical personnel of the Zamboanga City Medical Center facilitated the bloodletting held at the WestMinCom gymnasium in Camp Navarro, Calarian, Zamboanga City, on Saturday morning.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokesman, said the Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Civil-Military Operations (OU7) organized the bloodletting for the wounded soldiers and to commemorate the 11th founding anniversary of WestMinCom.

Petinglay added that it was also held in connection with the National Peace Consciousness Month observed every September under Proclamation 675.

“This good deed bridges the lives of our wounded comrades who braved the battleground. Our gratitude goes to those who have donated blood for the sake of our battle casualties,” Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of WestMinCom, said.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL