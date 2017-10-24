Soldiers, lawmen cited for gallantry in Marawi

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), who were on the frontline during the five-month offensive against Islamic State-inspired terrorists in Marawi City, were cited for gallantry on Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) awarded the Gold Cross to 18 personnel of the 2nd and 3rd Scout Ranger Battalions and Joint Task Group Bakal.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokesman, said the soldiers were recognized for gallantry in action, courage, dedication and commitment during almost five months of fighting at close quarters with about 1,000 members of the Maute Group in Marawi City.

“Congratulations, Marawi troops, for making the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Filipinos proud. Your commitment and gallantry liberated the City of Marawi and the Maranaos from terrorism,” Galvez said.

On Sunday, five soldiers of the 10th Infantry Battalion and the Joint Task Group Vector were also awarded the Gold Cross.

The same Gold Cross were also given to Police Senior Insp. Seth Mark Alob and Police Officer 3 Isah Sangcad.

Police Senior Supt. Rolando Anduyan and Police Supt. Danilo Bacas also received the Silver Cross from Galvez, for meritorious and valuable achievement rendered while serving as Joint Task Group PNP commander and assistant commander, who led the PNP during the Marawi siege.

The Command Plaque was awarded to Brig. Gen. Vinluan, commander of Joint Task Force Vector; Police Senior Supt. Anduyan, commander of the Joint Task Group; Brig. Gen. Budiongan, commander of JTG Bakal; and other battalion commanders for their leadership while leading their troops during battle.

The five-month stand-off ended with the neutralization of 920 terrorists, rescue of 1,780 hostages and recovery of more than 800 high-powered firearms and almost 2,000 unexploded ordinances, improvised explosive devices and booby traps.

The awarding ceremony became more jubilant when the WestMinCom Chief announced that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana informed him of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s DNA test result on a siege leader, Isnilon Hapilon .

“I am pleased to announce that Secretary Lorenzana informed me, it is Isnilon Hapilon. We finally got him. He is officially dead,” Galvez said.