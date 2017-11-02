Soldiers rewarded with Japan, Hong Kong trips

President Rodrigo Duterte rewarded the soldiers who fought Maute terrorists in Marawi City with a vacation in Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong.

The President confirmed that he brought at least 17 battalion commanders to Tokyo. The female soldiers went to Hong Kong.

“The one I went to Tokyo with are the top commanders. I invited them for a respite. They don’t need to go to Hong Kong with the ladies. That would be trouble,” Duterte said.

“The ladies are already there [in Hong Kong],” he added.

The President disclosed that Cebu Pacific shouldered the airfare of the female soldiers, but he gave them pocket money.

“The males won’t have anything to do in Hong Kong. That’s for the ladies. A chance for them to visit Hong Kong for those who have not been there,” Duterte said.

The President did not say how much he spent for the soldiers.