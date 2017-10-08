Soldiers seize firearms, ammunition in Bukidnon

CAMP EVANGELISTA, Cagayan de Oro City: Operatives of Martial Law Special Action Group (MLSAG) seized a cache of firearms and ammunition during a raid on the residence of a village chief in Bukidnon.

Advertisements

Capt. Joe Patrick Martrinez, spokesman of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) here, said the MLSAG team on Friday swooped down on the house of Eliazar Eboña, chairman of Barangay Libona.

Seized from Eboña were M16 rifle, AK47, three M22 rifles, a caliber .45 pistol, one 9mm pistol, volumes of ammunition for the firearms, five kilograms of suspected ammonium nitrate, a Kevlar helmet and a bullet proof vest.

Martinez said Eboña is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group regional office while charges for violation of illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions were readied against him.

The MLSAG is composed of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police personnel created following the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao in May this year to pursue the government’s anti-criminality campaign, and stop the proliferation of the unlicensed firearms in Northern Mindanao.

CRIS DIAZ