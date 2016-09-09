Solenn Heussaff tested negative for illegal drugs

One of the early female celebrities who decided to undergo drug testing is Filipino-French model-actress Solenn Heussaff.

Her talent manager, Leo Dominguez, shared with The Manila Times Heussaff’s laboratory results taken by Hi-Precision Diagnostics Plus in Makati, a medical laboratory licensed by the Department of Health.

“Solenn has been tested negative for illegal drugs. This is also to inform the public of her beliefs of clean and healthy living,” Domiguez said, adding that they fully support the government’s campaign against the use of prohibited drugs.

Viva artists and ABS-CBN talents Anne Curtis and James Reid were also tested negative after they have undergone drug testing.