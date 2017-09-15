Solenn and Nico sizzle in new campaign

Sexy and funny have always been the trademarks of celebrities Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico as a couple. From their pranks, to banters, photo shoots and interviews, there is no doubt that they excite everyone with their antics.
Bringing these trademarks with them, the husband-and-wife treated members of the press to the playful launch of Kenny Rogers’ new garlic butter roast.
Dubbed as the “Awesome Sensession,” guests were taken on a food journey by hearing, smelling and tasting the rotisseries’ new variety. They were treated to a different sensorial experience, which commenced with guests blindfolding themselves to lose their sense of sight and heighten their other senses.
All throughout the program, guests were guided by a voice that was reminiscent of Solenn’s French accent, the language of love and romance. Finally, Solenn and Nico appeared once the blindfolds were removed as a surprise to the guests.
“The home-style goodness of garlic and butter can transform any dish into a tempting and savory meal. That’s why we created an awesome journey to savor this aromatic roasted chicken bit by bit,” Leonardo Berba, General Manager of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines, noted.
