SolGen Calida and the debasement of the Supreme Court

JOSE, (just-call-me-Joe) Calida, has a reputation for being a clever, moralizing, overweening, blowhard. Such men usually fade away into obscurity. Not Calida. The Supreme Court is now a puppet court. He shouldn’t get all the opprobrium for that. It was the eight justices who brought dishonor upon themselves and the court. But it took a bent lawyer to be the catalyst. Solicitor General Calida’s place in history is assured.

Calida, I gather, is a God-fearing man and a brilliant lawyer. Said to be a born-again Christian, he once convened a group called the God’s People’s Coalition for Righteousness, whose members spent their time campaigning against pornography through fervent prayer. In 1973 he graduated from law school at the Ateneo de Manila University with a grade point average of 83.25 percent. His top grade, which he scored in the Criminal Law module, was an incredible 100 percent.

On the other hand, he is faulted for being boastful and arrogant—you may recall how he egregiously claimed to be an unappointed Justice of the Supreme Court, and that he would become the next Ombudsman. Moral rot may also have set in. According to current rumor, the 67-year-old Solicitor General allegedly filched almost P2 million in public funds for his 22-year-old legal secretary with whom he is allegedly having an affair. But let’s not get distracted. His notoriety, thus far, rests on his successful bid to oust a Chief Justice from the Supreme Court on a quo warranto petition that was so well out of order associate justice Marvic Leonen called it a “legal abomination.”

The key passage in the Constitution regarding the accountability of the country’s top ranking public officials lies in Article XI, Section 2. The paragraph reads: “The President, the Vice President, the Members of the Supreme Court, the Members of the Constitutional Commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office, on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust. All other public officers and employees may be removed from office as provided by law, but not by impeachment.”

The Office of the Solicitor General latched onto the word “may” in the text and argued that this implied the possibility of an alternative mode of action. “We have consistently held that the term ‘may’ is indicative of a mere possibility, an opportunity or an option,” the OSG said. “Members of the Supreme Court,” the OSG concluded in its infinite wisdom, “may be removed through modes other than impeachment.” I would say that this interpretation is akin to the following reasoning: One may eat through one’s mouth. It’s merely one possibility. Other modes of eating may very well present themselves, such as up one’s ass.

Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio (now the Acting Chief Justice), in his dissenting opinion, was having none of this absurd thinking. We would do well to commit his words to memory: “The House impeaches, and the Senate convicts. This is the only method allowed under the Constitution to remove a member of this Court. To allow any other method is to re-write the Constitution. To permit this quo warranto petition to remove an incumbent member of this Court is to violate the Constitution.”

Equally, there is great clarity on the procedural rules regarding the initiation of a quo warranto petition. The Rules of Court Section 11 reads: “Nothing contained in this Rule shall be construed to authorize an action against a public officer or employee for his ouster from office unless the same be commenced within one (1) year after the cause of such ouster, or the right of the petitioner to hold such office or position, arose.” In other words, the time limitation prescription for an action is within one year of appointment.

Let’s see, since Chief Justice Sereno was appointed in 2012, doesn’t that make the quo warranto action against her over five years too late, according to the rules?

Yes, but the SC decision didn’t play by the rules.

To justify quo warranto, a good deal of mental gymnastics, squid ink and confusing waffle, were required. However, on page 52 of the SC decision, one sentence jumps out that clearly explains everything: “The Solicitor General,” it says, “is given permissible latitude within his legal authority in actions for quo warranto, circumscribed only by the national interest and the government policy on the matter at hand.”

The rules on accountability are crystal clear. What the SC essentially did was to grant Calida enormous discretionary powers, while the laws the SC are supposed to protect and uphold were discarded.

Finally, speaking of national interest and government policy, Sereno accused President Duterte of having a hand in her ouster. The SC denied it, calling her allegations “unfounded” and “sowing seeds of mistrust and discordance between the Court and the public.” Bias is the third problem and arguably the thorniest issue Sereno faced. She accused six of her fellow Supreme Court justices of bias and requested their exclusion from the proceedings. All six denied her allegations and were allowed to participate, even though one, Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro, bitterly resented Sereno’s appointment, made no attempt to suppress her “sour-graping” and voiced her frustration: “Hanggang kailan pa kami magtitiis? (How much longer must we continue to suffer?)”

The President has not been much good at suppressing his ill-will toward the Chief Justice either. He has railed against Sereno for months. Last October he accused her of allowing herself to be used by his political opponents and demanded that she open up her bank accounts for public scrutiny. One could ask the same of the President. And Calida—he, too, ought to show just how regular he has been filing his own assets and liabilities (the declaration of salaries, assets, liabilities and net worth, known as SALN).

Duterte has stepped up his tirades and threats. “I’m putting you on notice that I’m your enemy and you have to be out of the Supreme Court,” he fumed in April. “Kindly fast-track [her]impeachment,” he said to Congress, “don’t add drama to it, or else I will do it for you,” adding that he would “egg on Calida.” “I will not hesitate to do what is to the best interest of my country [sic]. If it calls for your forced removal I will do it,” he vowed. I would say the President was only too willing to get involved, wouldn’t you?

A number of factors combined to enable the ouster of Chief Justice Sereno—the machinations of a flunkey, bias and non-collegial behavior, but, most tragically of all, for the judiciary and the entire nation, we have seen brazen rule-breaking, the flouting of the rule of law and the violation of the Constitution by the Supreme Court.

Rules? What rules?

