SolGen seeks heavier charges vs Aquino

THE Office of the Solicitor General on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to order the Office of the Ombudsman to file reckless imprudence resulting in homicide charges against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd in relation with the bloody Mamasapano carnage that killed 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos and seven civilians.

Solicitor General Jose Calida, in a manifestation filed before the high tribunal, stated that there was probable cause to indict Aquino, with former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima and SAF director Getulio Napeñas on the botched “Oplan Exodus” in 2015.

“Respondents’ liability is grounded on the faulty planning and execution of Oplan Exodus. This is regardless of the presence of hostile forces in the battleground. What defines their error, therefore, is their inexcusable lack of precaution,” Calida said in a 40-page manifestation filed before the Supreme Court.

Only charges of usurpation of authority and graft were filed in November 2017 against Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas before the Sandiganbayan by the Office of the Ombudsman over the bloody counter-terrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

The solicitor general urged the court to order the Office of the Ombudsman to file 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas.

Calida also wants the high court to issue a temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction to stop the arraignment of the three respondents on February 15 before the Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan.

The solicitor general also asked the Supreme Court to reverse or annul the September 2017 consolidated order and the June 2017 consolidated resolution of the Ombudsman dismissing the complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide against Aquino and the two former police officials.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Chairman Dante Jimenez joined Calida in the filing of manifestation.

Jimenez said the best way to honor the SAF 44 was to make sure proper charges were filed against Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas.

“This is the best way to commemorate the sacrifice of the SAF 44. This shows that the President Rodrigo Duterte is serious in bringing justice to them and their families,” Jimenez said.

Slow justice

Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday lamented what she described as “slow justice” for the 44 SAF commandos who were killed in a botched counter-terror operation to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir.

“While charges have been filed against people who are believed to be responsible for the debacle, nothing much has happened,” Poe added.

A Senate probe led by Poe concluded in 2015 that Aquino was ultimately responsible for the outcome of the Mamasapano mission.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. admitted that justice for the slain SAF troopers remained “elusive” but said President Rodrigo Duterte would exhaust all efforts to “uncover the truth” behind the bungled police operation.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte does not wish a repeat of such a waste of lives and promising future of gallant Filipinos even as he vows to uncover the truth behind this botched operation and find a just closure for the bereaved families who lost a husband, brother, or son,” he added.

President Duterte last year declared January 25 as a national day of remembrance for the fallen SAF heroes.

Taguig 3rd anniversary rites

The Mamasapano clash three years ago was commemorated Thursday morning at the SAF Headquarters in Taguig City.

Newly installed SAF Director Noli Taliño said the death of the commandos in the Mamasapano clash should serve as a reminder to Filipinos to fight terrorism.

“Troopers never die, they just fade away,” he said.

Napeñas, the SAF director at the time of the incident, also attended the event and said he was not to blame for the incident.

“Before it is proven that I have liability, they should prove malice. We did not have malice and we did not have any intention to kill anyone. We prepared for the operation,” he told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English.

He also urged Aquino to face responsibility over the carnage.

WITH CATHERINE S. VALENTE AND ROY D.R. NARRA