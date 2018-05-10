Solicitor General faces complaint over quo warranto from private citizen

SOLICITOR General Jose Calida is facing a complaint from a private citizen before the Office of the Ombudsman for filing a quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Jocelyn Acosta-Nisperos filed the complaint on Thursday, which alleged that Calida “unconstitutionally instituted quo warranto proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno despite the express mandate under Article XI, Section 2 of the 1987 Constitution that an impeachable officer can only be removed through impeachment, then refused to institute a similar quo warranto case against Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro for the same grounds used against the Chief Justice.”

“By filing the baseless and illegal Quo Warranto petition with the Supreme Court, respondent is inducing the Supreme Court to sustain an illegal act and a violation of the Constitution. Respondent is therefore guilty of Section 3(a) of RA 3019…,” she alleged.

Republic Act (RA) 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. This law’s Section 3(a) prohibits a public officer from persuading, inducing or influencing another public officer to perform an act constituting a violation of rules and regulations duly promulgated by competent authority.

Nisperos also alleged that Calida violated RA 6713 (the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) when he supposedly “failed to completely divest his business interests in his family corporation” upon assuming his post.

She also accused Calida of malversation, alleging that he diverted P1.8 million in public funds to a person with whom he allegedly had “an illicit relationship.”

Nisperos further accused Calida of violating Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code as she alleged that he “has exhibited total bias in favor of the Marcoses…” MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO