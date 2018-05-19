Solid Group Q1 profit down 5.5% to P768M

SOLID Group Inc. (SGI) saw earnings for the first quarter decline 5.5 percent from a year earlier to P53 million on lower sales of its digital products.

In a filing to the stock exchange on Friday, SGI said revenues in the first three months fell 22 percent to P768 million from 2017’s P982 million due to the weak performance of its digital mobile devices business.

It said sales of goods dropped 33 percent to P529 million as volume of sales of its digital products decreased.

But its service revenues jumped 20 percent to P151 million, buoyed by its technical support and solutions segment.

Rental income rose 6 percent to P60 million driven by higher occupancy rates, while real estate sales reached P9 million.

Interest income climbed 63 percent to P17 million from P10 million in 2017.

SGI is composed of various subsidiaries and joint-venture companies with operations in distribution (mobile devices, modular housing and professional equipment), real estate (property leasing, condo sales, hotel operation and investments), support services (electronics servicing, logistics, financing) and investments.

SGI is also the carrier of homegrown mobile brand MyPhone through its subsidiaries MySolid Technologies and Devices Corporation. The brand was launched as the first dual-SIM phone in the country in September 2007.