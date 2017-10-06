Solidarity Mass held for Ombudsman

A SOLIDARITY mass in support of embattled Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales was held on Friday.

Former education secretary Bro. Armin Luistro, who organized the mass, told reporters in an interview after that “‘yung mga naririnig natin sa balita na talagang inuusig ang Office of the Ombudsman ay ikinabahala ng marami sa amin (what we’ve been hearing in the news that the Office of the Ombudsman is really being persecuted worried many of us).”

“Naisip lang namin na talagang napaka-pwedeng gawin namin na suporta ay ipagdasal (We just thought that the support we could do at the most is to pray),” he said.

Members of the Prayer Battalion for Truth and Justice, Tindig Pilipinas, and the Silent No More Organization, Inc. were among those present in the Mass held outside the anti-graft body’s office in Quezon City.

Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo, former Commission on Human Rights chairperson Loretta Rosales, and former Social Welfare secretary Corazon “Dinky” Soliman were also in attendance.

The Office of the Ombudsman is “grateful for the expression of solidarity in support of the institution and its steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law and perform its constitutional mandate. We join you in praying for our country,” Officer-in-Charge Rhodora Galicia of the Ombudsman’s Community Coordination Bureau said in a prepared statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte said that he “would not submit” to the jurisdiction of the Office of the Ombudsman, which announced that it would investigate him and his family over allegations of ill-gotten wealth.

The matter stemmed from the plunder complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th against then-Davao City mayor Duterte on May 5, 2016.

On Monday, the President said that Morales should resign as he alleged that she was corrupt.

On Wednesday, Duterte said that he would file an impeachment complaint against her.