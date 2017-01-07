Solidifying partnership for youth empowerment

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) OIC-Executive Director Marichu Tellano and National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairperson Aiza Seguerra signed a memorandum of agreement sealing partnership between the sectors on January 3.

With the signing of the MOA, NCCA and NYC seek to strengthen the cooperation between the youth sector and the culture sector through projects and programs that enable empowerment for the youth.

NCCA with its mandate to preserve, develop and promote Filipino culture and the arts, has taken the initiative to involve the youth sector through its partnership with the NYC. With the partnership, it is hoped that the youth sector would we given more opportunities for exchanges, dialogues and other creative activities with the cultural sector as well as other sectors involved in nation building.

According to NCCA OIC Executive Director Marichu Tellano, NCCA had been wanting to work with the Commission for the development and promotion of culture and the arts within the youth sector.

“We are really looking forward to reach out to more young people especially in the grassroots which I guess aligns with the advocacy and the direction of NYC under the leadership of Chairperson Seguerra. We hope that

this will be the start of a strong partnership with and for the youth,” Tellano noted.

NYC Chairperson Seguerra also expressed her excitement and willingness in joining the culture and arts sector.

“We know that arts and culture is for the soul and we are excited for the possibilities, for the things we could impart to the youth. We are excited to show the youth that arts and culture is not just for the elites but its for everybody. I’m happy that now, because of this project /partnership, the youth would have a deeper understanding [of our culture]and they will get to enjoy the differences that we have and embrace our identity,” Seguerra added.