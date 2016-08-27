Solon asks businessmen to invest in Surigao

SURIGAO CITY: Surigao del Norte 1st District Congressman Francisco Jose Matugas calls on businessmen who participated the 25th Mindanao Business Conference to either invest in tourism-related industries or be a tourist in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province.

The young solon was the first speaker as the 25th Mindanao Business Conference opened its plenary sessions

Thursday at Gateway Hotel, Surigao City, although some of its preliminaries was conducted since Wednesday afternoon.

The theme for this year’s business conference which will run from Aug. 24-26 and participated by more than 600 delegates from all over Mindanao, with some few representations coming from Luzon and the Visayas is “Mindanao: ASEAN’s Emerging Economic Hub.”

Matugas pointed out that the time for the Mindanaoans to shine is now that the three top leaders of the country, the president, the senate president and the house speaker all hailed from Mindanao.

According to him that the three country top leaders had their primary focus on the development of the Island of Mindanao.

Matugas also made his call for the business people to consider in placing their investments on tourism-related industries on the Island of Siargao or be a tourist particularly during its special sporting events such as the international surfing or game fishing competitions.

According to the legislator, Siargao Island has become the “Surfing Capital” and the “Game Fishing Capital” in the country, and the No. 8 International Surfing Destination.

To those who would just want to relax and enjoy exploring the nature, Siargao also offers a vast number of beautiful natural sites of waterfall, white beaches, diving sites and natural spots for exploration. A tourism master plan is now being developed by the local government units of the area.

An international airport is being planned to be constructed which will be probably realized during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. He also said that 95 percent of the road network in the island was already paved and the Siargao Nautical Highway Project is now in the pipeline.

Recently, the place was declared by the regional security forces as “Insurgency-free and Ready for Further Development” Matugas saod.