Sombero surrenders to Albayalde

A FORMER police general linked to a P50-million bribery scandal involving the release of more than 1,000 illegal Chinese workers surrendered to incoming Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde, a day after the Sandiganbayan ordered his arrest for plunder.

Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr., the middleman allegedly used by gaming tycoon Jack Lam in bribing immigration officers to release 1,316 illegal Chinese workers, was presented in a news conference in Camp Crame on Wednesday morning before being brought to the Sandiganbayan.

Albayalde said Sombero surrendered through two senior police officers who were not identified but with whom he used to work with when he was still a police officer.

Sombero was brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) upon his surrender. He was supposed to be presented to outgoing PNP Chief Ronald de la Rosa.

His lawyer, Jesi Lanete, filed a motion seeking his detention at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame because of security and health reasons.

Sombero’s co-accused, former Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles, likewise asked the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division to detain them in Camp Crame.

Sombero however was brought to the Quezon City Jail Annex, while Argosino and Robles were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

“As you know, Mr. Sombero is a decorated police official having had 27 years in the public service. He was, I believe at some point in time, he was the head of different anti-crime task forces…and so because of that, there’s a real threat to his life. He’s also been ambushed already before,” Lanete said.

“And the second reason is health. Mr. Sombero has a host of different illness[es]and we think that if he is

detained at the custodial center which is proximate to the PNP hospital, he can receive prompt medical attention,” he added.

Argosino and Robles made similar arguments.

“Prior to his appointment to the Bureau of Immigration, accused Argosino was a practicing lawyer for almost 20 years and had handled various cases. His adversaries and/or their relatives in the cases he previously handled may possibly be detained in Quezon City Jail Annex [or]in Camp Bagong Diwa, thus posing serious threat to Accused’s safety and security,” the defense said.

“On the other hand, accused Michael Robles was a public prosecutor for 10 years prior to his appointment as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and had handled criminal cases as well.”

Sombero said he surrendered to Albayalde because he felt safe. “With General Albayalde and [Roel] Obusan of CIDG, I feel safe since I was formerly assigned to CIDG,” he said.

Chief Supt. Roel Obusan, CIDG director, said Sombero would not receive any special treatment and would be treated as a “normal criminal.”

Sombero, Argosino and Robles were charged with plunder, graft, bribery, and violation of Presidential Decree 46 in connection with the controversial release of supposedly illegal Chinese workers.

Plunder is a non-bailable offense.

Argosino and Robles allegedly demanded a P50-million payoff from businessman Jack Lam on November 27, 2016 to free 1,316 Chinese workers without proper visas at Lam’s casino in Clark, Pampanga.

Sombero was president of the Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc.