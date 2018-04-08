Sombrero Island ordered closed

SAN PASCUAL, MASBATE: The local government of San Pascual town here ordered the closure of Sombrero Island on Friday to protect it from environmental degradation.

Benjamin Santiago, Department of Tourist regional director, said Mayor Zacarina Lazaro of San Pascual in Burias Island in Masbate issued the ordered on April 5 after it was found that a permanent structure in the island resort was constructed without a permit from the local government.

Santiago said the Batiecela family, who operates the area, put up the structure even if the place is a protected area.

Prior to the closure order, the Sangguniang Bayan of San Pascual passed a resolution closing down Sombrero Island from tourists for operating without a business permit and unregulated practices.

“We visited Sombrero Island in February and the Sangguniang Bayan petitioned for the closure of the area to tourists for operating without permit and for non-compliance with sanitation regulations. The place is also a protected area being a hatchery of the hawksbill sea turtle,” he said.

Santiago added they filed a complaint before the Bicol Regional Tourism Committee about the matter and recommended ejection of the families living in the island but have not received a reply.

Sombrero Island is an iconic rock formation which resembles a cowboy’s hat. It is one of the six groups of islets on the western tip of Burias Island straddling San Pascual and Claveria towns, one of the three major islands of Masbate province.

On February 9, 2016, the Naval Forces of Southern Luzon rescued more than 100 domestic tourists from Manila who got stranded on Sombrero Island just as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued a gale warning.