Sombrio encourages PH archery team

World Archery Philippines (WAP) secretary-general Rosendo Sombrio lauded the Filipino archers who competed in the World Cup Stage 1 held in Shanghai, China despite falling short of their target.

Sombrio said that the team was overwhelmed by the topnotch level of the competition where the world’s top archers competed.

“The team is okay. We are expecting that. Almost all top players in the world competed there so we are fighting with the world’s best,” Sombrio told the The Manila Times on Wednesday.

Amaya Paz-Cojuangco and Flor Matan both ranked 17th in the women’s and men’s compound, respectively, after the five-day competition.

The Philippines, meanwhile, finished ninth in the recurve women, compound women team and recurve mixed team events; 17th in the compound men’s and mixed team; and 19th in the recurve men’s team.

Though far behind the winners, Sombrio said that WAP athletes at least matched the prowess of their Southeast Asian rivals.

“It is their first time playing together and this is good for them to have international exposure. I think we can perform well in Southeast Asian (SEA) Games since we have three more months to prepare,” he added.

The SEA Games-bound archers will compete in World Cup Stage 3 in Utah, United State in June and in the Asia Cup Stage 2 in Taiwan in July, as part of their preparation for the biennial meet slated on August 19 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“After Taiwan, we will conduct our last training camp either in Mindanao or Dumaguete for minor adjustments,” Sombrio said.

Meanwhile, a local qualifying tournament for the Youth Olympic Games will be held on Friday and Saturday at the F.R. Sevilla Archery Range in Novaliches, Quezon City.