Some Grade 7 students in PH could barely read

Second of 2 parts

TABUK CITY, Kalinga: Based on current realities, the “Every Child a Reader by Grade 1” agenda of the Department of Education (DepEd) will remain a pipe dream unless drastic changes are made in the program.

Other factors

Evalinda Balawing, principal of Saint Tonis College elementary-school department, said many of their enrolees come from public schools in remote barangay (villages) of the province and some have absentee parents and other relatives who are unwilling to help them learn to read.

She pointed to the lack of dedication on the part of some public school teachers as another factor.

Master Teacher I Rejie Astodello, program coordinator, echoed Balawing’s observation, saying that during his elementary-school days, teachers never gave up on laggards until they learned to cope.

On the other hand, Rhoda Mudlong, principal of Kidzspace Learning Center, said she does not blame public school teachers not doing their jobs.

Mudlong added that other factors like the IQ of the child should be considered “because no matter how you convey lessons if the mind of the child cannot absorb it, it would be futile.”

She noted the inability of some children to focus and retain lessons as well as their short attention span.

Astodello said teachers these days are swamped with activities, including too much paperwork some of which are redundant, leaving them almost no time to administer reading interventions.

He commented that in the past, children learned because there were fewer activities for teachers.

DepEd reaction

Maribel Viernes, Kalinga Schools Division Education Program Supervisor for English and Mother Tongue,

surmised that students being unable to read may be traced to the DepEd’s mass promotion policy.

During the interview, however, she could not cite any specific issuance of the supposed policy from the DepEd.

When asked what happens if all the remedial activities and interventions required by the supposed policy fail, Viernes said the child should be assessed for possible transfer to the special education (SPED) class or placement under a tutor.

She added that one intervention teachers do is bringing non-readers and slow readers to sit in reading classes in lower grade levels.

Viernes said they will conduct a 15-day reading class this summer for “frustration level” readers in the division.

Apart from low IQ, according to her, absenteeism, remoteness of pupils’ houses from the school and accessibility of multi-media gadgets that distract attention of children are among the reasons for the frustration level in schools in the province.

Lorraine Tubban, Tabuk City Division chief education supervisor, told The Manila Times that it is not true that public elementary schools in the city allow the promotion of non-readers.

In fact, she said, in order to advance to the next level, pupils must pass all subjects, which they could only pull off if they knew how to read.

Tubban explained that the term non-reader does not mean that pupils cannot recognize letters and do not know the sounds of letters.

“They could be frustration level readers, meaning their reading skills are not aligned with their mental ages. For example, they could be 10 years old but do not have the reading skills of a 10-year-old,” she said.

Tubban denied the DepEd mass promotion policy, saying that under the “spiralling” concept in the K-12, pupils cannot advance to the next grade unless they master the required competencies because the next level comes with more complex sets of knowledge to be learned and deficiency in the current level will only make it more difficult for the child to catch up.

She said in cases where teachers have exhausted every means to help a pupil read to no avail, then the child will have to be retained.

Tubban added that dropout and failure rates among K-12 students are measures in assessing performance of teachers and overall performance of the schools.

When asked if it is fair for teachers to take responsibility for things beyond their control, she mentioned as exceptions instances where the pupils are the problem and do not help themselves despite exhaustive efforts of the teachers.

“Teachers cannot just allow their pupils to drop out. They are held responsible because they are part of the school and everyone is accountable for the performance of the school,” Tubban said.

The Manila Times found that in the Individual Performance Commitment and Review form of one school in the city, a teacher got a “poor” rating in the evaluation because only 92 percent of her class were able to complete the school year for performing poorly and dropping out.

On the problem of more slow learners in the class than the teacher could handle, Tubban said it all goes back to the teacher’s commitment, adding that a committed teacher would seek the assistance of other teachers to get the job done.

She added that teachers should not use paperwork as an excuse for their inability to perform their sworn duty to help the child learn to read since paperwork is part of the job.

It would seem that after all the changes instituted by the DepEd, including the adoption of the K-12 curriculum, the country still sees Grade 7 students needing to undergo a crash course in order to learn to properly read, a shocking reality that may not have been there when the department started experimenting with the curriculum.