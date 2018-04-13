Something MEMOrable

In a secluded place, away from the bustling area of Makati, Memo held their Spring/Summer 2018 Collection launch in the most intimate and coziest way at Panaderya Toyo, The Alley at Karrivin. Aesthetically pleasing wooden interiors, the aroma of freshly baked bread and the accommodating hosts welcomed all of the guests.

Right by the entrance, the clothes are hung on wooden racks and the enclosed, ample space was quickly filled with people. Since it was an intimate gathering, we were allowed to look through all the apparel and accessories on our own and also mingle with the designers of the latest collection.

Memo’s goal is to allow professionals and millennials to look pulled together from weekday to weekend, from desk to dusk. Having said that, their Spring/Summer collection is made with flowy and breathable fabric to ensure maximum comfort without compromising elegance and modern fashion.

Some of the guests, including myself were observed and listened over iced tea and savory small bites, while the hosts and designers continued to showcase how the tops can be worn multiple times. With one top, you can have two styles, how impressive and innovative!

For Memo Woman, the apparels are super feminine because of its subtle pastel colors. According to the designer, she said that pastel colors are popular this year and that’s what consumers would want. Made with lightweight and iron-free fabric, the clothes are loose and relaxed. She added that every woman has a different body type and not everyone would appreciate tight-fitting garment, but with the side seam and hems, it will still compliment your curves perfectly.

Accessories and key fragrances of Memo are also displayed on wooden racks decorated with plants, those decorations honestly made the place feel so homey. Bags, shades and belts were paired with the garments to complete the whole look. Their bestseller fragrance – the Rush Collection was also on display.

Only a few were on display for Memo Man and those were the key looks. Similarly to Memo Woman, their pieces are made with comfortable fabric to allow room for movement and ensure that it won’t be too tight. All of the pieces are versatile – you can wear them casually or dress them up and you can wear them from your office to a casual night out.

There is no need for extravagant outfit transition because Memo makes sure that their pieces will make you look good day or night, whatever the occasion.

IMAGES BY ISA FRANCHESCA CAIÑA