Somewhat a love poem- #1

I happen to pass by

On this, by now, muddy road

Alongside the low sugar canes

That swayed and danced

Blown by monsoon winds

The pebbles and sands gave way

To the rushing flow of rain waters

Forming like giant white snakes

Escaping from the road…

Nothing much had changed

And this countryside still harbors

Secrets almost everyone knows—

Somewhere out there

Reds are in silence, behind stories

Of past heroes and heroines

I saw that tract where you once

Sat alone waiting for the transit

You took out that folded, crisp

Paper from the bag and read the lines

A love poem, remember?

And that was years and years ago,

That love still remains a fire—

Burning within us, you sing that love for us

And we sing that love with our people

Longing to be free…

Maya Daniel