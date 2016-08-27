Saturday, August 27, 2016
    Somewhat a love poem- #1

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    I happen to pass by
    On this, by now, muddy road
    Alongside the low sugar canes
    That swayed and danced
    Blown by monsoon winds

    The pebbles and sands gave way
    To the rushing flow of rain waters
    Forming like giant white snakes
    Escaping from the road…

    Nothing much had changed
    And this countryside still harbors
    Secrets almost everyone knows—
    Somewhere out there

    Reds are in silence, behind stories
    Of past heroes and heroines
    I saw that tract where you once
    Sat alone waiting for the transit

    You took out that folded, crisp
    Paper from the bag and read the lines
    A love poem, remember?
    And that was years and years ago,

    That love still remains a fire—
    Burning within us, you sing that love for us
    And we sing that love with our people
    Longing to be free…

    Maya Daniel

