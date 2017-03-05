SON OF EX-NEGROS TOWN MAYOR NABBED BY PDEA

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental: A son of a former town mayor in this province was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Negros Island Region (PDEA-NIR) last Saturday. PDEA agents nabbed Aliguerre Parroco, currently working at the Office of the mayor of Pontevedra town was nabbed during an operation in Barangay Buenavista Gibong in Pontevedra. The suspect’s father is former town vice mayor Larry Parroco. Roselyn Borja, PDEA-NIR regional director, said the operation was conducted after they received a tip that the suspect was allegedly still continuing his illicit drug business.

Parocco previously surrendered to the Philippine National Police in July last year. Agents recovered around 0.5 grams of shabu worth about P2,000 from the suspect. Parocco, who faces illegal drugs charges, is detained at the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG