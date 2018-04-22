Son of dictator’s aide set to win Paraguay presidency

ASUNCION: The US-educated son of a top aide to Paraguay’s late dictator is favorite to win Sunday’s presidential election in one of Latin America’s poorest countries.

Opinion polls give Mario Abdo Benitez of the ruling conservative Colorado party a clear lead over his centrist opponent, Efrain Alegre, in a two-horse race to succeed outgoing conservative President Horacio Cartes.

Paraguay — a landlocked country sandwiched between Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil — has enjoyed consistent economic growth under tobacco magnate Cartes, but has failed to shrug off persistent poverty, corruption and drug trafficking.

It remains a land of contrasts, still marked by the 1954-1989 dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner.

However, a new generation of voter among the electorate of 4.2 million — born after the dictatorship responsible for the deaths or disappearances of up to 3,000 people — seems ready to turn the page.

Forty-three percent of the population is aged between 18 and 34.

Polls in recent weeks have given Abdo Benitez, the twice-divorced son of Stroessner’s personal secretary, a lead of 20 points ahead of 55-year-old Alegre in the race to succeed Cartes.

However, the latest opinion polls predict a neck and neck finish and predicate an Abdo Benitez win on a turnout of less than 70 percent.

