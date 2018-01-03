Son of volleyball coach takes fall for preventing his arrest over rape charges–report

POLICE serving a warrant of arrest in Quezon City against a volleyball coach wanted over allegations of raping a minor settled instead for his son who allegedly prevented his apprehension, according to a television report.

As a result, Coach Dennis Gregory Laping’s son, identified as John Erick, 24, a resident of Barangay Old Balara, is now facing a complaint for “obstruction of apprehension and prosecution of criminal offenders” as provided under Presidential Decree 1989, said the report on GMA 7’s morning news program “Unang Balita.”

The report said police saw late Tuesday afternoon the older Laping entering the house and was about to serve the warrant when his son prevented their entry and allowed his father to escape.

Laping is accused of seducing a 12-year-old volleyball player into having sexual encounters with him.

The coach is facing charges of rape, statutory rape, and sexual abuse in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act at the Marikina City and Antipolo City regional trial courts.

The parents of the child is offering P100,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Laping. FRANCIS EARL CUETO