Son who killed father nabbed in Abu Dhabi

A man who killed his own father in their house in Parañaque City in September 2013 was repatriated to the Philippines after his arrest in the United Arab Emirates. Nelson Antonio, who admitted killing his father Antonio Antonio, a businessman, was presented in a media conference in Camp Crame on Monday. The older Antonio was shot six times by Nelson, who left the country in December 2013 for Singapore and had been at large for almost five years. According to Drug Enforcement Group Director Albert Ferro, a concerned overseas Filipino worker in Abu Dhabi contacted him after a Filipino TV show featured the story of Antonio’s killing in December 2017. The International Criminal Police Organization arrested Nelson and brought him back to the country on Sunday. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Roel Obusan, said the businessman was killed after he threatened to disinherit his son. Nelson is facing parricide charges and will be presented to the Regional Trial Court Branch 257 of Parañaque City for the procedural return of warrant after booking procedures.