SONA will be under 50 minutes – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has started rehearsing his speech for his second State of the Nation (SONA) on Monday, which he wants to be short and straight to the point, according to a Malacañang official.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte rehearsed his speech at around 7 p.m. Thursday night at the presidential guest house in Panacan, Davao City.

“The President said he does not want his written speech to go beyond 40 or 50 [minutes],” Andanar told reporters in text message.

“He wants it direct to the point. I’m estimating the final draft to be between 15 and 18 pages,” he added.

A photo of the rehearsal released by Malacañang showed Duterte wearing an army uniform. The President visited conflict-torn Marawi City earlier Thursday.

Present during his rehearsal were Andanar and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

Andanar said last week Duterte’s speech would be “longer but more meaningful.”

During the Palace news conference on Thursday, Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella said the President would deliver a “sensible, solid and forward-looking” speech and “not just an ordinary technical report.”

Duterte is expected to discuss the government’s infrastructure rollout, terrorism, the Bangsamoro Basic Law and the administration’s recovery plans for Marawi City in his SONA.

The war against illegal drugs, peace talks and tax reforms was on Duterte’s agenda in his SONA last year.