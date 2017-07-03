Sonata, Elantra GT finalists in world idea design awards

The Hyundai’s 2018 Sonata and Elantra GT have been recognized as finalists in the 2017 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) for their striking and bold design. IDEA highlights outstanding and unique design in a wide range of categories such as transportation and sporting goods.

The 2018 Sonata builds on the success of previous generations while introducing a number of dramatic design changes that are aligned with Hyundai’s evolving design philosophy. The progressive design results in a bolder, more sophisticated exterior with precise lines and distinctive styling cues that create an unconventional and eye-catching design theme. From the front, the new grille combines with the vertical LED daytime running lights and the narrower headlights engulfed by the sculpted hood for a sportier and more purposeful appearance. From the side, the car’s designers have created a more dynamic attitude by enlarging the trunk lid to counterbalance the lower, wider front grille, making the hood appear longer and sleeker. Inside the new Sonata, the center stack has been enhanced with larger features to create a more striking appearance. Revised audio and ventilation controls are given “rocker” buttons, enhancing the car’s premium feel.

The all-new 2018 Elantra GT adds a more aggressive stance, an attention-grabbing new cascading grille design and interior volume to its clean European style and driving dynamics. The design combines precise, tensed lines and refined rich surfaces. Excellent functionality in terms of roominess, visibility and comfort is complemented by a sensuous and confident design expression. The clean and intuitive interior now features a horizontal layout that conveys an elegant and airy impression. Chrome detailing and high-quality interior materials create a calm and sophisticated atmosphere.

“We are building a variety of charismatic characters for each segment to make Hyundai Motor to be the most loved brand in the automotive industry,” said Sangyup Lee, head of Hyundai Styling. “Hyundai Motor will keep developing more distinctive and creative design.”

IDEA is a premier international design competition, recognizing and promoting design excellence across a wide array of industries and disciplines conducted annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America. IDEA judging is based on the following criteria of Design Excellence: Design Innovation, Benefit to the User, Benefit to the Client, Benefit to Society and Appropriate Aesthetics.