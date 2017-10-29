Sonic attack allegations ‘political manipulation’ – Cuba

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Cuba has hit out at allegations that mysterious sonic attacks made American diplomats ill in the country, dismissing them as “political manipulation” aimed at undermining relations. At least 24 diplomats in Cuba suffered health problems from November 2016 to August 2017, in what US officials say may have been a result of attacks carried out with some kind of covert acoustic device. Washington has not formally blamed Havana, but in mid-October Trump said that he holds Cuba responsible — and the White House has said it believes the country could bring the attacks to a halt. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said early Saturday it was “unacceptable and immoral” that any political differences between the two countries would translate into measures affecting their nationals.

Advertisements