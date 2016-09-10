1.

when i behold the old westering sun

and feel over me the fall of the night

when bamboo leaves i hear humming as one

sweet symphony ‘neath the gleaming moonlight

and summer’s breathing attemper and low

whispering soft uncouth sounds in my ears

perhaps untold secrets that i should know

or unheard love songs in the olden years

then i think of thee, dear one, of our prime

still strong, still in love & still young at heart

waiting for the last moment of our time

when the cold winds of Lethe keep us apart

but bear in mind, my heart, that i love thee

and this will always remind thee of me

2.

and when i am gone to where time stands still

where no winds to blow or no rains to fall

nor an inkling of light and sounds to fill

with music the empty space of my soul

or when i lay me down beneath the sod–

cold hands folded on my breast O my heart

remember me, remember me to God

in memory we’ll never be apart

then in that void my love will lend me wings

your prayers will light my flambeaus of hope

though emptiness in my inmost self clings

in my long sojourn i shall never mope

O coeur, ma vie! if we meet in Zion

in God’s lap brief we love’s true devotion

3.

in this age where love’s but a paltry thing

where youthful hearts easily break or bend

you came with the breeze of autumn or spring

because of you i found myself again

i hear the song of your endearing eyes

each night when i have your voice in my ear

soothing my longing with your smiles and sighs

You are to me the one i hold most dear

and when you are hurting do not lose me

i cannot bear the pain of losing you

many a dreams have i seen you and me

of moments in time that i am with you

and yes! you are my life now O chere Mar

not my moon or sun but my sapphire star