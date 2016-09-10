Saturday, September 10, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Sonnets

    Sonnets

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    1.
    when i behold the old westering sun
    and feel over me the fall of the night
    when bamboo leaves i hear humming as one
    sweet symphony ‘neath the gleaming moonlight

    and summer’s breathing attemper and low
    whispering soft uncouth sounds in my ears
    perhaps untold secrets that i should know
    or unheard love songs in the olden years
    then i think of thee, dear one, of our prime
    still strong, still in love & still young at heart
    waiting for the last moment of our time
    when the cold winds of Lethe keep us apart

    but bear in mind, my heart, that i love thee
    and this will always remind thee of me

    2.
    and when i am gone to where time stands still
    where no winds to blow or no rains to fall
    nor an inkling of light and sounds to fill
    with music the empty space of my soul

    or when i lay me down beneath the sod–
    cold hands folded on my breast O my heart
    remember me, remember me to God
    in memory we’ll never be apart

    then in that void my love will lend me wings
    your prayers will light my flambeaus of hope
    though emptiness in my inmost self clings
    in my long sojourn i shall never mope

    O coeur, ma vie! if we meet in Zion
    in God’s lap brief we love’s true devotion

    3.
    in this age where love’s but a paltry thing
    where youthful hearts easily break or bend
    you came with the breeze of autumn or spring
    because of you i found myself again

    i hear the song of your endearing eyes
    each night when i have your voice in my ear
    soothing my longing with your smiles and sighs
    You are to me the one i hold most dear

    and when you are hurting do not lose me
    i cannot bear the pain of losing you
    many a dreams have i seen you and me
    of moments in time that i am with you

    and yes! you are my life now O chere Mar
    not my moon or sun but my sapphire star

    Share.
    loading...

    Leave A Reply