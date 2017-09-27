Sonsona, Anghag seek PPS Ozamiz titles

Steven Sonsona and Janmarie Anghag hope to live up to the hype as they shoot for two titles each in the Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Ozamiz regional tennis tournament, which fires off in various venues in Ozamiz City on Friday .

Both 16-year-olds, Sonsona and Anghag also seek the crowns in the premier 18-and-under division of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger which drew close to 200 entries.

But they expect stiff resistance from a slew of rivals out to foil their bid and fuel their respective drive for the crown and ranking points in the five-day tournament hosted by Ian Villanueva, also the OIC of the Unified Tennis Philippines for Northern Mindanao.

To accommodate the big number of entries, the PPS-PEPP, headed by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, have tapped three venues, including the City Engineers, Naomis Gardens and SDA tennis courts.

Andrei Cuevas, Nilo Ledama and Keane Pepito are also competing in the boys’ 16- and 18-U sides, all primed up for a crack at the championship while Anghag braces for a duel with Carmenville Gervacio, Mari Uy and Kayla Fajardo in the 18-U section and Rica Labrador, Alessandra Quimbo and Faye Lim in the 16-U category.

A fierce duel also looms in the other boys’ divisions with Ashton Villanueva, Andrei Padao, Christopher Sonsona and Eric Tangub bannering the cast in the 14-U side and Allan Carbonilla, Joediefer Lim, Al Rasheed Lucman, Kurt Bandolis and Christopher Sonsona leading the 12-U roster, both drawing 32-player casts.

Meanwhile, registration for the next leg in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur set Oct. 4-9 is ongoing, according to PPS-PEPP sports program development director Bobby Mangunay. For details, call 0915-4046464.

Tipped to contend for titles in the other girls’ divisions are Guia Bandolis, Judyann Padilla, Dean Lanipa and Gwen Bandolis (12-U) and Rica Labrador, Padilla, Faye Lim and Guia Bandolis (14-U).