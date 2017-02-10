Sonsonas headline ‘Laban Pinoy 3’

Siblings Eden and Lolito Sonsona vow to continue the success story of their cousin and former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight champion Marvin “Marvelous” Sonsona when they see action in the Laban Pinoy 3: Rise of Champions on February 26 at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

Eden, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver super featherweight champion, will be facing Jovany Rota for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International super featherweight crown.

It will be Eden’s second comeback fight since he went into an 18-month hiatus after winning the WBC International Silver super featherweight title via a second round technical knockout against Mexican Adrian Estrella in Mexico last May 16, 2015.

“I’m expecting a better Eden now in his second fight. He is doing better in the gym compared to his first fight,” said Sanman Promotions head Jim Claude Manangquil on Friday.

“I heard a lot of bad stories about him but I gave him a chance to prove himself. He promised he will change and be a world champion,” he added.

Eden has a record of 35 wins including 12 knockouts, 6 losses and 2 draws.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Lolito (20-1 with 4 draws and 9 KOs)) will be fighting against former Philippine light flyweight champion Renren Tesorio (16-9 with 3 draws and 4 KOs) of Palawan for the vacant WBF Asia Pacific super flyweight title scheduled for 12 rounds.

“We are going to continue the success of Sonsona in boxing. Me and my brother Eden will be world champions,” said the younger Sonsona.

The fight night will also feature two other regional title fights as part of the annual Kalilangan Festival celebration by the city government of GenSan.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID