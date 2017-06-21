Sony launches ‘groundbreaking’ Alpha 9

JAPANESE multinational conglomerate corporation Sony launched on Tuesday its all-new full-frame mirrorless Alpha 9 (A9) camera, dubbed by the company as one of the world’s fastest camera models.

“We are pleased to present a new class in digital imaging and usher in the dawn of the true digital age with the Sony A9. With resolution and sensitivity headlining our A7 RII and A7 SII models, the A9 is a new concept camera built for speed,” Alvin de Vera, senior director brand and customer communications of Sony Philippines Inc., said at the media launch.

He added that through the new product, the company hopes “to bring a renewed sense of creative freedom for photographers who value speed and precision in shooting.”

“From capturing action in sporting spectacles, to efficiently immortalizing real-time images of current events, the A9 aims to accelerate the art of photography as we know it,” De Vera said.

The company representative said that as more individuals are now engaged and give priority to their passions in photography, Sony “leads in bringing out relentless creativity through innovative technology.”

According to Sony, the A9 revolutionizes sports photography and offers action photographers a brand new must-have device. The company said the new camera is touted as the “most technologically advanced, innovative digital camera” that Sony has ever created.

The A9 camera boasts a “new standard of speed and focusing accuracy,” providing consumers with a high-speed, blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second, 60 autofocus/automatic exposure tracking calculations per second, and a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second.

A9 is equipped with an innovative 5-axis image stabilization system that provides a shutter speed advantage of 5.0 steps that is best used in challenging lighting. It also offers an Ethernet port (wired LAN terminal) to transfer still image files to a specified FTP server at high speeds. In addition, it is a vibration free, fully electronic, and has no mechanical mirror or shutter noise that is practical to use in a shooting that demands quiet operation.

The company said the new A9 will be officially available on July 1 for P239,999 each. The pre-order has started last June 9 and will end on the 23rd.