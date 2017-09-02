Sony PH aims for TV market share

Japanese tech giant Sony is confident it can expand its share of the local television market by the end of the year with its premium 4K and Bravia OLED TV offerings.

“We’re targeting to increase our share from the previous year,” Maria Socorro Cordova, Sony Philippines marketing officer, said late Wednesday on the sidelines of an event in Taguig City.

She emphasized that the company needs to grow sales faster than the market to “gain more share.”

Sony’s Bravia OLED has been receiving positive feedback since it was launched at the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas early this year.

“Since its launch worldwide, we have received good feedback and reviews. Actually in some countries they have already overtaken their competitors. In the Philippines, we’re very happy with the performance. We’re receiving positive feedback even from our customers, like when we do roadshows. After its launch here, we had almost 100 percent positive reviews,” Cordova said.

“I think what drove the positive reviews was the sound technology of Bravia OLED, apart from the picture quality, because of the Acoustic Surface of Sony which is unique. It’s the first time people see it in a television,” she added.

The Acoustic Surface technology is the newest Sony innovation which allows the screen itself to function as speaker.

“Sound travels directly toward you without the need for visible speakers,” the company said.

While Sony highlights Bravia OLED TV, it does not want to set aside its 4K segment since it is showing competitive growth in the market.