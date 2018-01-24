Quality and affordable condo-living will soon be within reach of more residents in Pasig City and nearby areas in the metro as Amaia Land, a leading real estate provider in the country, prepares for the upcoming launch of Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca.

Amaia has been present in Pasig since 2013 and they are now offering its third building to its buyers.

A midrise condominium in the sprawling residential landscape of Pasig City, Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca evokes contemporary living in its spacious and sleekly-designed units that range from Studio to De Luxe and Premier. It will have nine floors, six retail units, and 256 residential units with cuts that range from 23 to 42 sqm. Balconies will also be available at select units, giving some residents a pleasant view of the cityscape.

Located along Eusebio St. in Brgy. San Miguel, the soon-to-rise Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca may be accessed from major roads and is less than six kilometers from the Ortigas Business District and just four kilometers from C-5 extension. Transportation will be readily available as shuttle services, jeepneys, tricycles and ferries are in the area.

Retail establishments such as Tiendesitas, SM Supercenter Pasig, Robinsons Galleria, and the Pasig Public Market—and educational institutions, hospitals, and restaurants—will just be a short drive from Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca.

Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca’s cozy main lobby will harmoniously blend form and function. The building will be equipped with elevators, individual mailboxes, and naturally-ventilated hallways. It has a gated community and the building will have compliant provisions for water and electricity and drainage.

Recreational facilities will include a swimming pool, a courtyard garden and a children’s play area. Residents will enjoy the use of a jogging path and hold celebrations at the clubhouse. The basketball court is now completed and ready for the residents to enjoy.

According to Joel Punzalan of Amaia Land, the upcoming launch of Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca is part of the developer’s commitment to provide more options to Filipino families and hardworking professionals who aspire to have their dream home and upgrade their lifestyle.

“We at Amaia Land are very happy and excited to bring you the soon-to-rise Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca, putting the dream of having your own home within your reach,” says Punzalan.

Future homeowners can choose from Amaia Land’s easy and flexible payment terms such as cash, deferred payment, and bank financing.

All Amaia Land properties are managed by Ayala Property Management Corporation. For inquiries about Amaia Steps Pasig Blanca, visit www.amaialand.com or like www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand.