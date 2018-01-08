The sooner, the better – Andanar

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has not set a timetable for the passage of a measure that will change the form of government from presidential to federal but it would be better if congress will pass that bill soon, a Palace official said.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said this is the best time to push federalism.

“We have a very popular president and I think we can leverage on that popularity,” he said during the roundtable discussion with editors and reporters of The Manila Times on Friday.

He added that the Duterte administration only has four and a half years left which may not be enough time to get federalism going and at the same time tackle other national concerns.

“The sooner the better for this administration because we have so many problems ahead of us that also need attention,” Andanar said. “So I think for the President the sooner the better.

Leaders of congress have different target dates in passing the proposal to change the constitution that would lead to a shift to federalism.

Based on the timeline of Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, a plebiscite for a new charter could be held simultaneously with the midterm elections in 2019.

But Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez wants congress to convene as a constituent assembly (Con-Ass) this month and have the new constitution submitted for referendum by May.

Duterte earlier said that he would resign as president the moment federalism is passed by congress. Andanar said the President is serious with his statement because he is already 72 years old.

Andanar said federalism would also be part of the campaign of the PCOO this year to help the people understand what federalism is.

Federalism, he added, was sold to the people when Duterte was elected president by more than 16 million Filipinos in 2016.

Apart from eradicating crime, illegal drugs and corruption, federalism was also part of Duterte’s platform during the campaign.

“I think the idea of federalism has been sold already, the fact that the President was elected in 2016… The most important matter is for us (PCOO) to be able to make the people understand what federalism is,” Andanar added.

The PCOO head said they are going around the country setting up provincial communication officers network and encouraging local government units (LGUs) to hire information officers who would help disseminate information on federalism.

He said the PCOO, particularly the Philippine Information Agency, cannot do the job alone that is why LGUs are also being tapped to help in grassroots communications.

Congress has yet to decide if the constitution will be amended through a con-ass or the constitutional convention.

Both houses of congress also need to decide if the Senate and the House of Representatives will vote jointly or separately in case the two chambers agreed to convene as constituent assembly.

Andanar said Congress must decide on these issues first before moving on the specific matters on charter change.