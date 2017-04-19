The soothing saxophone sounds of Kenny G returns to Manila

Since 1986, award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. On April 27, entertainment and tourism destination Resorts World Manila (RWM) in cooperation with Sanre Entertainment brings the musical virtuoso live at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) for a night of his smooth jazz favorites.

When contemporary jazz swept the nation in the late ‘80s, Kenny G’s rise in popularity among Filipinos was prompted by such hits as “Silhouette,” the Michael Bolton-fronted “Don’t Make Me Wait For Love,” and the haunting theme from the movie Dying Young.

Today, Kenny G continues to release platinum album after platinum album making him the biggest-selling instrumental musician of the modern era. Critics have marked him as one of the most important artists in American music with acclaimed LPs such as Duotones, Silhouette, Kenny G Live, Breathless, G Force, Gravity, and Faith: A Holiday Album, among others.

While classified as smooth jazz, Kenny G’s musical evolution eventually saw him working with such prominent artists as Bolton, Babyface, Andrea Bocelli, Aaron Neville, Dionne Warwick, Toni Braxton, and even alternative band Weezer.

He is widely popular in Asia, particularly Hong Kong and China, having recorded several Chinese tracks. This gave him a larger following since his single “Going Home” became the unofficial “national closing song” for business establishments throughout the country in 1989 signifying a time of rest and relaxation for workers.

With a slew of achievements throughout his career, Kenny G’s sense of humor also earned him more public interest as he appeared in an Audi short for Superbowl XLV, and via his guest cameo in Katy Perry’s video for “Last Friday Night (TGIF)” in 2011.

In 2014, he appeared as comedian Jon Daly’s imaginary friend in a sketch from the “Funny or Die” YouTube channel, and was featured via online media outfit Buzzfeed’s “Do Yourself a Favor and Follow Kenny G On Twitter” in 2016. More recently, Kenny G appeared as a janitor in the Netflix spoof Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special released early this year.

Now accomplished with major wins from the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Soul Train Music Awards and over 20 albums, Kenny G maintains his prominence in the industry with his unique jazz style that has soothed listeners for decades. This April, the award-winning instrumentalist returns to Manila for an exclusive performance at the world-class NPAT in RWM featuring his repertoire of smooth jazz blended with a range of musical genres such as R&B, Pop, Brazilian, and many others.

